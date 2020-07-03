Raigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Unidentified robbers on Friday looted Rs 13 lakh from a cash van after shooting dead its driver and injuring a security guard in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm at Azad Chowk in Kirodimal Nagar when the cash van had arrived to replenish a State Bank of India ATM, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

Also Read | DRDO to Name Wards of Delhi's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital After Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley.

"Two men reached the spot in a motorcycle and fired six rounds with a firearm at van driver Arvind Patel and guard Vinod Patel and fled with Rs 13 lakh. While Arvind died on the spot, Vinod is in hospital in a serious condition," said Verma.

Two cash custodians present in the van escaped unhurt, the official added.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 60.73%: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

"CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to nab the culprits," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)