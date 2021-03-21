Raipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,24,153 on Sunday as 1,000 people tested positive for the infection, while ten deaths took the toll to 3,950, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,11,761 after 16 people were discharged from hospitals and 192 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,442 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 321 new cases, taking its total count to 59,376, including 837 deaths. Durg district saw 345 new cases and Bilaspur 93. Of the deaths recorded during the day, seven took place on Sunday and three on Saturday," he added.

With 21,554 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 54,29,717.

Over the past few days, the state has been seeing a surge in cases, including 1,273 on Saturday, the highest single-day spike this year.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,24,153, New cases 1,000, Deaths 3,950, Recovered 3,11,761, Active cases 8,442, Tests today 21,554, Total tests 54,29,717.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)