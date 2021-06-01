Raipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,886 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,73,349 and the toll to 13,077, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached to 9,27,145 after a total of 851 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,620 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active caseload of 33,127, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 82 newcases,taking its tally to 1,55,979, including 3,101 deaths. Raigarh recorded 177 newcases, Surguja 126 and Janjgir-Champa 125 among other districts. With59,989 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to91,85,044," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,73,349, Newcases1,886, Deaths 13,077, Recovered 9,27,145, Activecases33,127, Tests today59,989, Total tests 91,85,044.

