Raipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,00,169 on Monday after 316 people tested positive for the infection, while four deaths during the day took the toll to 13,500, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,83,200 as 212 people were discharged from hospitals and 350 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,469 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 11 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,545, including 3,136 deaths. Raigarh district recorded 35 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 27 and Sukma 24. With 40,259 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,09,55,391," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,00,169, new cases 316, death toll 13,500, recovered 9,83,200, active cases 3,469, tests today 40,259, Total tests 1,09,55,391.

