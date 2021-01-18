Raipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,93,972 on Monday with the addition of 471 cases, while the death toll increased by seven to touch 3,565, an official said.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,84,412 after 147 people were discharged from hospitals and 915 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 5,995 active cases, he added.

"With 86 cases, Raipur count rose to 55,238, including 751 deaths. Durg recorded 59 cases, Rajnandgaon 35 and Surguja 30. Of the deaths recorded during the day, two took place on Monday, three on Sunday and two earlier," he added.

With 24,571 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 39,61,254.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,93,972, new cases 471, death toll 3,565, recovered 2,84,412, active cases 5,995, tests today 24,571, total tests 39,61,254.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)