Bilaspur, Jan 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly fraudulently collecting funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and issuing fake receipts in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case against Usha Afley, a resident of Bilaspur town, said Sanip Ratrey, station house officer of Civil Lines police station.

According to the police, Dr Lalit Makhija, the president of Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Samiti Bilaspur, found out on social media that Afley has been illegally collecting funds in the name of Ram temple construction.

The Samiti headed by Makhija is overseeing a fundraising drive for the temple in the district.

The woman allegedly used fake receipts and gave out her bank account number to receive funds, the SHO said.

The complainant has claimed that several people fell victim to the woman's fraud, but has not mentioned the amount collected by her, he said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case and a probe is underway, the SHO said.

The woman's bank account will be examined and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.

