New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Patiala House Court has refused to issue a direction to the Delhi Police to provide copies of seizure memos to Chaitanyanand Saraswati. He had sought a direction to supply seizure memos related to the molestation case.

He has been running in judicial custody in a molestation case. A case was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar on Wednesday refused to give a direction to the Investigation Officer (IO) to supply the copies of seizure memos to Saraswati.

The court has directed the jail authorities to consider the request to permit him to wear the Sanyasi robe as per the jail manual. Saraswati had sought permission to wear a Sanyasi robe in judicial custody.

However, the court has allowed the plea for Medicine, spacs, books, and food.

While opposing the pleas of Saraswati, Delhi Police on October 13, said that Chaitanyanand Saraswati is not a sanyasi. It was stated in a reply by the Police on the Plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati in Patiala House Court.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) had stated that Chaitnyanand Saraswati is not a sanyasi and there might be a law and order problem in the jail.

These submissions were opposed by the advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for Chaitnyanand Sarswati. It was stated that it is beyond his understanding how wearing clothes of his choice can create law and order problems in jail.

He submitted that Saraswati is a sanyasi and was given Diksha. His earlier name was Parthasarathi, after diksha his name was changed to Chaitnyanand Saraswati. This position has not been challenged by the Mathh (Peethham).

The court had said that Prima facie it appears that there is no prohibition on clothes and books, so how can I prohibit?

Advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for the accused, had also referred to the jail manual and submitted that there is no prohibition on an undertrial prisoner to wear clothes of his choice.

The court pointed out that the reply had contained some unwanted comments, such as the accused doesn't deserve the privilege of wearing religious clothes.

The court had said that the police should not make any such comments. We don't have any right to make any such comments. The reply should be as per the jail manual, it said.

The counsel for the accused had submitted that, as per the provisions of BNSS, there is no bar if the seizure memo is supplied to the accused. He also submitted that he has apprehension that the documents seized during the investigation might be used in the other case too.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) had opposed the submissions and said that there are guidelines to the effect that a copy of the seizure can't be provided before filing the charge sheet.

Patiala house court on October 3, remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody till October 17. (ANI)

