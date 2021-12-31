New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi BJP Friday said it will organise a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on January 3 at 14 places across the city if the AAP government does not withdraw its new excise policy.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the city government is opening liquor shops "illegally" across the city under the new excise policy.

In a statement, Gupta said that three municipal corporations -- which are ruled by his party -- will not allow opening liquor shops under the new excise policy in non-conforming areas or if they are coming up in clear violation of master plan 2021.

Gupta said that liquor shops located in close vicinity of a religious place or a school will not be allowed.

"If the new anti-people excise policy is not withdrawn, the party would resort to chakka jam on January 3 at 14 places across the city in a big way," Gupta said in the statement.

