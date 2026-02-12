NewsVoir

Gugraon (Haryana) [India], February 12: Careervira today announced launch of Vira AI, a breakthrough universal AI orchestrator designed to transform enterprise learning from administration to automated intelligence. Acting as a powerful orchestration layer, Vira AI sits on top of existing stacks--connecting LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS tools into a unified ecosystem. This launch marks the company's Phase II evolution, building on its recognition as a globally top 10 ranked Learning Management System (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to deliver the first true "Universal AI Employee Platform" for mid-market enterprises. Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former Google/YouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Airline Employee Molests Colleague, Attempts to Rape Her at Hotel; Probe Ordered.

Vira AI: The Universal Orchestrator That Does the Work

Vira at its core is a multi-agent architecture designed to automate 94%-98% of learning workflows. The system deploys specialized agents including:

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of February 12 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

- Skill Intelligence Agents: Achieve 70%-80% automation in real-time skill-gap analysis and predictive insights.

- Career Orchestration Agents: Deliver automation in designing personalized career paths and succession planning.

- Learning Orchestration Agents: Provides automation for scheduling, content curation, and adaptive journeys.

- Compliance Sync Agents: Automation in regulatory tracking and audit reporting.

By automating these tasks, Vira AI returns 20+ hours per week to L&D managers, shifting focus from operations to strategy.

Powered by a Top 10 Global LMS and LXP Foundation

Vira AI launches on Careervira's established, elite LMS and LXP learning platform. Careervira solves the mid-market crisis by delivering enterprise-grade power without the complexity.

The platform provides robust tracking, analytics, and security, plus access to a marketplace of 40,000+ courses from 20+ providers and 1,000+ instructors across 148 countries. Vira AI turns this library intelligent, mapping content to skill gaps and deploying it through automated workflows to drive business impact.

Why Careervira Leads: The "Best in Class" AdvantageCareervira's leadership is driven by three pillars:

- Universal Intelligence Layer: Unlike "rip-and-replace" competitors, Careervira unifies existing tools LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS tools into a unified AI ecosystem, allowing modernization without IT overhauls.

- Radical Automation: Moving beyond simple tasks, agentic AI removes nearly 98% of routine processing for lean HR teams.

- Breakthrough Affordability: Capabilities are delivered at a disruptive $2-$10 per user/month--a 70% cost reduction versus legacy systems--making AI accessible to organizations with 100-5,000 employees.

About Careervira

Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former Google/YouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis. Operating as a Universal AI Employee Platform across top english speaking countries, it combines AI-native LXP/LMS capabilities with a global marketplace. Backed by $2Mn in funding by top HR and Tech professionals in India and the US. The company is supported by a team across India, SEA, the UK, the US, and Canada, dedicated to making enterprise-grade learning radically affordable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)