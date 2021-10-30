New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) With COVID-19 cases going down in Delhi, the enforcement action too has slowed down even as expert keep warning of a third wave of the virus after the festival season, official figures show.

During the second wave, a total of 85,175 challans were issued in May. It rose to 1,58,341 in June and 2,11,267 in July, the Delhi government figures show.

With the number of cases and positivity rate declining, enforcement action started slowing down as there were 1,81,103 challans issued in August and 1,69,370 in September.

A total of 1,04,270 challans were issued till October 25.

The amount of fines realised from violators of COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face mask, social distancing and other pandemic related orders and guidelines, reflects the declining trend in enforcement action.

In July, the enforcement teams of Delhi government collected Rs 36.21 crore as fines from various violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines. The fine amount reduced to Rs 30.17 crore in September and further came down to Rs 20.51 crore till October 25.

Officials cited reasons such as nearly full resumption of normal life post lockdown period and lack of adequate resources to monitor and enforcement of a whole lot of COVID related guidelines, behind the slowdown in enforcement action.

Experts in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) meeting earlier this week had emphasised on strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other official guidelines during the festival season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)