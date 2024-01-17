Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai visited Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the work progress ahead of the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the temple on January 22.

Karsevakpuram is an area in Ayodhya around two kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the volunteers took refuge during the Ram Mandir movement, attempting to escape arrest and police firing.

Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Dinendra Das and priest Sunil Das performed pooja in 'Garbha Griha' of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member Kameshwar Chaupal hit back at the opposition on Wednesday for calling the Pran Pratishtha a BJP event.

"In 1949, the Ram Idol surfaced and the Congress was in government. No one could stand against Nehru. Why did they not take advantage of that opportunity? If they had built the Ram Temple, the BJP would not have needed to say anything about it," Kameshwar Chaupal told ANI.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress cannot understand the soul of India.

"Congress appreciates itself that they opened the locks in February 1986... They could have built the temple then and taken all the credit. Rahul Gandhi and Congress cannot understand the soul of India," he said.

"Gandhiji knew that Ram, Krishna and Shankar were the souls of India, which cannot be imagined without these three... Congress says in court that Ram is fictional. How can they come to the Ram Temple? In this country, nothing against Ram has ever been able to stand. These people will also not be able to stand," Chaupal added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Wednesday that he will not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya that is scheduled to take place on January 22.

"I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple," Yadav said.

However, he has not cited any specific reason for attending the event.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other leaders, will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

