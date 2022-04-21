Dehradun, Apr 21 (PTI) BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori resigned from his Champawat seat on Thursday, paving the way for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest the assembly bypoll from there.

Gahtori submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, BJP sources here said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Loses Eyesight After Man Who Has Degree To Check Specs Treats Her for Poor Vision.

Soon after resigning from the seat, Gahtori visited the chief minister's residence.

Although the BJP won the recent Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhami himself could not win from his Khatima constituency. He needs to become a member of the state assembly within six months to continue as chief minister.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Website, Launch Expected Soon.

Gahotri had offered to vacate his seat for Dhami soon after the latter was sworn in as chief minister.

"It will be an honour for me if the chief minister contests from Champawat", Gahtori had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)