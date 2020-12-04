Aligarh (UP) Dec 4 (PTI) A Muslim man who had come here from Chandigarh with a local woman to tie an interfaith nuptial knot in the court was arrested on charges of forcibly detaining her, police said on Friday.

The man was arrested by the Aligarh's Civil Line police from the district court premises on Thursday, while the woman too was whisked away by sleuths.

The arrest came to the fore after a video clip, purportedly showing policemen virtually dragging the man away from the court premises in the presence of dozens of bystanders, surfaced on social media.

The youth is seen in the video complaining against the police action while identifying himself as Sonu Malik and also the woman with whom he intended to marry.

When contacted, Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania told reporters that a case had been registered against the youth in Chandigarh for allegedly forcibly keeping the woman in his detention.

The CO said the arrested man worked as a tailor in Chandigarh where he had befriended the woman and planned to marry her.

He said the Chandigarh police has arrived here to take custody of the arrested person.

