Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chandigarh based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday expressed deep condolence on the demise of the Padma Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja whos is popularly known as Langar Baba.

"PGIMER expresses deepest condolences on the sad demise of Padmashree Jagdish Lal Ahuja, popularly known as Langar Baba, who will be remembered for his exceptional generous gesture of feeding lakhs of people outside PGIMER premises and for his endearing and humane personality," PGIMER, Official Spokesperson said in a statement.

PGIMER salutes Langar Baba's magnanimity and spirit of giving. Prays to almighty to give peace to this departed noble soul and strength to his family and thousands of his admirers to bear this irreparable loss, the release read.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also expressed his condolences on the demise of Ahuja.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja was a social activist who used to serve free food to hundreds of poor patients and attendants outside the PGIMER daily.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2020. (ANI)

