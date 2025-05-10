Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): In unwavering response to the recent heinous acts of terrorism amid India-Pakistan tensions and in steadfast support of our armed forces' resolute stance, PGIMER on Saturday launched a campaign to establish an Emergency Blood Reserve.

According to an official release, this initiative calls upon the public to come forward and donate blood as a powerful, united act of defiance against terrorism and those who support it.

To this end, PGIMER is taking strategic steps to establish a "dedicated emergency blood reserve."

This reserve will serve as a vital buffer, ensuring that critical blood supplies are readily available. The success of this initiative hinges on the unwavering support of voluntary donors, whose regular contributions will help maintain and replenish this reserve continuously.

Professor Rati Ram Sharma, Head, Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, appealed to every segment of society and said, "We are calling upon students, professionals, workers, and volunteers--every citizen--to stand with us. We especially urge O Group donors to come forward, as O Group blood is the Universal Donor and can be used efficiently in any emergency. Your support now can help us respond swiftly and effectively to any crisis." The Blood Transfusion Centre at PGIMER's Nehru Hospital operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM with 24X7 emergency arrangements in place to facilitate urgent donations.

The institute is launching a sustained public awareness campaign, emphasising, "Donate today, store hope for tomorrow. Let terror know we are united."

"As our Armed Forces stand firm on the borders, we stand united in heart and action," stated Professor Sharma.

"Every donation is a testament to our collective refusal to bow to hate and violence. Our strength lies in our unity and readiness. Let us come together and make our resolve visible--each drop of blood a symbol of hope and resilience," he said.

He called on everyone to join this vital movement and said that their contribution can save lives, bolster our preparedness, and send a clear message that India stands resilient, united, and unbreakable.

Meanwhile, India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an "act of war" against India and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said on Saturday. (ANI)

