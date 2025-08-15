Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, UT Chandigarh Director General of Police Dr Sagar Preet Hooda was awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) for his exemplary contributions during his tenure in Delhi. Sub-Inspector Rajender Kumar and Head Constable Vikram of Chandigarh Police were conferred the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for their outstanding commitment and service.

In addition, 18 personnel of Chandigarh Police were honoured with the Administrator's Police Medal for Distinguished or Meritorious Service. The recipients of the Administrator's Police Medal for Distinguished Service included ASI/LR Kawaljeet Singh, ASI/LR Malvinder Singh, ASI/LR Munish Kumar, and HC Sunil Mehta.

Those awarded the Administrator's Police Medal for Meritorious Service included Inspector Mini, SI Dinesh Kumar, SI Rakesh Kumar, ASI/LR Naresh Kumar, ASI/LR Gautam Singh, HC/PR Manju, HC Meenu, HC/PR Vishal Bamel, HC Amit, Sr. Constable Rakesh Kumar, Sr. Constable Vipin Sharma, Sr. Lady Constable Bharti Rawat, Sr. Constable Sandeep Kumar, and Sr. Constable Bhudev.

The honours, conferred by the UT Administration, highlight the unwavering dedication, professionalism and exemplary service of Chandigarh Police in maintaining safety, security and public welfare.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh's Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at Chandigarh's Sector 17 Parade Ground, delivering a spirited address that honoured the sacrifices of freedom fighters, lauded the bravery of the armed forces, and reminded citizens of their duty to protect the nation's unity and integrity.

Paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other freedom fighters, Kataria said that August 15 was not only the day India broke free from 200 years of colonial rule but also a celebration of its cultural unity. He particularly emphasised Punjab's unmatched contribution to the independence movement, recalling the sacrifices of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Warning against ongoing threats from neighbouring countries through cross-border terrorism, drug smuggling and arms trafficking, Kataria praised the armed forces and security agencies for their vigilance and courage. He hailed recent operations such as Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev as proof of India's readiness to take decisive action in the face of provocation.

On the issue of narcotics, Kataria described drugs as "a threat to the very foundation of our society" and urged young people to reject them completely to help build a strong and healthy India. He said the Punjab Government and Chandigarh Administration were working relentlessly through anti-drug drives, rehabilitation programmes and awareness campaigns, with active support from NGOs, schools and colleges.

Highlighting Punjab's recent achievements in public welfare, Kataria expressed satisfaction that the state was setting new benchmarks in transparency, inclusive growth and citizen-focused governance. He said Punjab had established 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics -- the majority in rural areas and 316 in urban centres -- to provide accessible healthcare at people's doorsteps, with 200 more clinics in the pipeline.

Reflecting on India's progress since independence, the Governor said that in the 79 years since 1947, the nation had made remarkable strides in agriculture, industry, science, technology and defence. However, he stressed the need for development to be rooted in moral, social and environmental values to ensure holistic nation-building.

He concluded his address with chants of Jai Hind and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, met with thunderous applause from the gathering. (ANI)

