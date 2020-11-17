Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Two more coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll to 252 on Tuesday, while the caseload rose to 16,022 after 136 fresh infections were reported, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 1,026 active cases in the Union Territory as of now.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2020: BMC Not to Allow Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Beaches, Ponds and Riverbanks Due to COVID-19.

A total of 160 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons in the city to 14,744, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 1,24,741 samples have been collected for testing so far and of them, 1,07,986 tested negative while reports of 151 samples are awaited.

Also Read | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to Enact Law to Combat 'Love-Jihad' Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)