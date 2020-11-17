Chandigarh, November 17: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a strict law will be enacted to control 'love-jihad' cases. A committee will be constituted to draft this law.

The Home Minister held the first meeting here with higher officials and decided that a discussion on the issue will also be held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Love Jihad: Madhya Pradesh Government Will Soon Bring Anti-Love Jihad Law, Says State Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The Home Minister said with the enactment of this law, strict action will be taken against any person who is found in religious conversion by pressuring, tempting someone or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or try to do so in the name of love. Vij said the state will also study the laws made by other states.

