Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 20,686 while the death toll rose to 333 with one more fatality, a medical bulletin said.

There are 127 active cases in the city as of now and 31 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,226.

A total of 2,07,047 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and of them, 1,85,419 tested negative while reports of 129 samples are awaited, the bulletin added. PTI CHS

