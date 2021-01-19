Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Chandigarh reached 20,595 on Tuesday with the city reporting 31 new cases in a day, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 330 with no fatality reported on Tuesday.

As many as 49 COVID-19 patients were discharged following recovery taking the number of cured persons to 20,080, according to the bulletin.

There are 185 active cases of COVID-19 as of now, it showed.

A total of 2,02,434 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,80,897 tested negative while reports of 67 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

