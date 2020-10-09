Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Two more fatalities due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh raised the toll to 188 while 63 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 12,985 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

The Union Territory has 1,292 active cases of the novel coronavirus, as of now, the bulletin said.

Another 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 11,505, it said.

A total of 85,187 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and 71,678 of them have tested negative while reports of 102 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

