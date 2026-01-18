Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): As part of National Road Safety Month-2026, Chandigarh Traffic Police on Sunday organised a road safety awareness walkathon in Chandigarh.

The walkathon was held from Government College, Sector 11, to Sector 11 Market and saw the participation of around 250 NSS students. The event was organised under the leadership of Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, Director General of Police, UT Chandigarh, with senior police officers overseeing the awareness drive, according to the release.

During the programme, traffic police officials educated students and the public on key traffic rules, including the mandatory use of seat belts and BIS-standard helmets, lane discipline, obeying traffic signals, avoiding overspeeding, and the dangers of mobile phone use and drunken driving. Emphasis was also laid on giving way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles, proper parking, and the importance of holding a valid driving licence.

Participants interacted with pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists, carrying placards and raising slogans to raise awareness of road safety. The drive also promoted eco-friendly practices such as switching off engines at red lights to reduce pollution, carpooling and cycling.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and actively support road safety initiatives to help reduce road accidents.

