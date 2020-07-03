Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 454.

The new patients are two members of a family in Khudda Lahora area, a 67-year-old woman from Sector 15 and a 63-year-old man from Sector 21, according to a medical bulletin.

Four coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 393 people have been cured of coronavirus till now, the bulletin said.

It said 8,074 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 7,591 people tested negative, while reports of 27 are awaited.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 55 and fatalities at six, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the education department of the Union territory on Friday announced that it will waive off annual and monthly fund charges of students studying in classes 9 and 10 of government schools for the first six months of the 2020-21 academic session.

The one time measure was taken in view of the economic background of the students studying in these schools, a government release said.

Around 24,500 students of classes 9 and 10 will be the beneficiary of this decision which will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.70 crore, it said.

