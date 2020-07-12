Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the tally to 559 in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin.

Four members of a family were found infected at Sector 45, while two members of another family tested positive for the disease at Sector 21, it said.

Sector 32, Sector 19, Sector 63 and Sector 7 reported one case each, the bulletin said.

Four patients were discharged on Sunday after they recovered from the infection. So far, 417 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

A total of 9,571 samples have been collected for testing till now. Of them, 8,966 have tested negative, while reports of 44 people are awaited, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 134 and fatalities at eight.

