Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered a detailed investigation after six workers died in an explosion in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kotavuratla area of Anakapalli district.

Also Read | Assam Anti-Waqf Protest: Protestors Hurl Stones, Police Lathi Charge in Clash During Rally Holds Against Waqf (Amendment) Act in Cachar District (Watch Video).

Following the incident, Naidu spoke to the District Collector, SP and Home Minister Anita about the incident and instructed officials to submit a detailed report.

https://x.com/ncbn/status/1911360755943063640

Also Read | 'Zero-for-Zero' Tariff Strategy Under Proposed India-US Trade Pact Unlikely: Official.

In a post on X, CM Naidu said, "I spoke to the District Collector, SP and Home Minister Smt. Anita about the incident and ordered that better medical services be provided to those injured in the accident. I inquired about the number of workers present in the factory at the time of the accident and their current condition. We will support the affected families. I urge them to be brave. I have ordered officials to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report."

Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire accident.

He has also urged the state government to extend full support to the victims and their families.

Jagan conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those seriously injured in the incident. He directed YSR Congress Party leaders to stand by the affected families and offer all necessary assistance during this difficult time.

He also urged the state government to take all necessary steps to provide proper medical treatment to the injured and to assist the affected families in every possible way to help them recover.

Upon learning about the tragedy, Jagan instructed the party leaders to visit the accident site and offer all necessary support to the victims and their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)