Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu visited Yanadi Colony in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla town on Saturday and met with residents of the areas that continue to reel under waterlogging, even three days after Cyclone Michaung.

He expressed deep concerns over persistent waterlogging issues in parts of Bapatla.

TDP chief also highlighted the lack of proper facilities provided by the ruling government to the affected residents grappling with the aftermath of floods.

Naidu reminisced about the proactive measures taken during the TDP regime, emphasizing that 25 kilograms of rice and other essential groceries were promptly distributed to those affected by such calamities. However, he lamented the current state government's failure to offer adequate support and relief to the flood-affected populace.

Asserting his commitment to the development of Bapatla, Naidu drew parallels with the successful initiatives undertaken in Hyderabad during his tenure. He affirmed that, under TDP's leadership, Bapatla would witness comprehensive development, ensuring the well-being of its residents.

As the TDP Chief continues to scrutinize the situation, questions arise regarding the responsibility of the ruling government to address the immediate needs of the affected people and prevent further distress in the aftermath of the recent cyclone.

Earlier, accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of failing to take adequate precautionary measures for cyclone Michaung, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government will lose the assembly polls in the state like BRS government in the neighbouring Telangana.

"What happened in Telangana will repeat in Andhra Pradesh after three months," Chandrababu Naidu said here after visiting cyclone-affected areas in the district.

Naidu criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for its "failure in preventing damage due to Cyclone Michaung.".

Addressing the public in Tenali Assembly Constituency, Naidu said that farmers have incurred complete losses, while tenant farmers are facing dire situations. He emphasised that his visit aims to investigate problems at the ground level and exert pressure on the state government for justice.

Naidu said that the damage from Cyclone Michaung exceeded previous cyclones, stressing that ready-for-harvest crops were damaged. When the government failed to provide irrigation water, farmers used their funds for tanker water, but 90 per cent of the crops drowned in rainwater, he claimed. (ANI)

