Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar here and expressed hope that the two states will work together with the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Khattar also expressed hope that with mutual cooperation, they will work for the overall development of the region.

Channi, who was sworn-in as Punjab CM on Monday, and met Khattar in the latter's office here.

I hope Punjab and Haryana would work together with the spirit of friendship and cooperation, said Channi.

Channi offered sweets to Khattar during his visit.

According to an official statement, Khattar congratulated Channi on being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Punjab.

The Haryana CM said that it will be his endeavour to ensure the smooth progress of the region by working together in the spirit of mutual love, harmony and cooperation.

Khattar wished Channi a bright future and also welcomed him by presenting him a bouquet.

Khattar presented a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a memento and a shawl to Channi.

