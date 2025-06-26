Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26(ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced that the state government will introduce a dedicated chapter on drug abuse awareness in the school curriculum. He made this statement while presiding over a function organised to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Chief Minister urged every section of the society to be a part and join the drive against drug abuse to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free State.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: After 9-Day Investigation, Meghalaya Police's SIT Departs Indore.

The vision of a prosperous country can only be realised by channelising the energy of the youth in the right direction. He said that our Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against the use and trafficking of drugs.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is going to act tough against the government employees involved in drug trafficking.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray To Organise Morcha From Girgaum to Azad Maidan in Mumbai on July 6 To Protest Against the ‘Imposition’ of Hindi.

CM Sukhu said, "I want to give a clear message to the people of the State that there is no place for drugs in Devbhoomi." He reiterated that the youth of the State should join the fight against drugs, help themselves and others as well to come out of this evil.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government remains committed and will continue its relentless efforts to crack down on drug networks and take stern action against the offenders. He stated that our government is focused on providing employment opportunities and encouraging skill development for individuals recovering from addiction, thereby integrating them back into mainstream society.

Himachal CM noted that the State Government has approved the establishment of a fully equipped 100-bedded De-addiction Centre in Kotla Barog, Sirmaur district, with an outlay of Rs. 5.34 crore. Construction work on this project is expected to commence this year. He said that the government was working to establish a district-level de-addiction centre in each district.

The Chief Minister stated that the present State Government approved the implementation of the PIT-NDPS Act soon after assuming power, which the previous BJP Government had been unable to implement during its five-year tenure.

The Chief Minister also administered the Anti-Drug pledge and honoured various organisations and individuals on the occasion for their outstanding contributions in checking drug abuse in the State.

As per the statement,these include Satyavart Vidya, Incharge, Additional Treatment Facility, Bhuntar, District Kullu, Prof. Sachin Kumar, Principal, Wazir Ram Singh Government Degree College, Dehri, district Kangra, Kalgidhar Trust (Society) Baru Sahib, district Sirmaur, Ek Pahal Welfare Society, Bilaspur, Gunjan Organization for Community Development, district Una, Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Solan, Jai Baba Kamlahiya- Aradhana, Hamirpur, Manav Kalyan Sewa Samiti, Karai, Chopal, district Shimla, Narender Chauhan, Chairman Anti Drug Force Rohru, Chirgaon, district Shimla, Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, district Mandi and Gram Panchayat Jagatkhana, Development Block Nirmand, district Kullu.

Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil stated that much more still needs to be done in the fight against drug abuse. He emphasised the need for a large-scale movement akin to the freedom struggle, and every individual must actively participate to uproot this evil. He said that the drug peddlers were enemies of society.

However, the present State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is taking strict action against the drug menace. He said that the values and discipline must begin at home to prevent the youth from falling prey to drugs, which is essential for the success of any anti-drug campaign. Parents and teachers should maintain regular dialogue with children and encourage them to actively participate in sports and other constructive activities.

Experts from various fields also discussed in detail the harmful effects of drug abuse and measures for prevention.

Specially abled children from Dhalli Orphanage Home performed on the occasion, while students from Government Degree College, Kotshera, district Shimla, presented a skit to raise awareness about the issue of drug addiction.

MLA Sanjay Awasthy, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Mayor, MC Shimla Surender Chauhan, alongwith Councillors, Secretaries M. Sudha Devi, Rakhil Kahlon and Ashish Singhmar, Commissioner Excise and Taxation, Yunus and ADGP CID Gyaneshwar Singh, Director ESOMSA Sumit Kimta and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)