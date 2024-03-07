Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): All the priests of Chardham conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Uttarakhand.

The meeting took place at the Secretariat today, where the priests emphasized the necessity of a uniform civil code, stating that it is the need of the hour to give equal rights to the citizens of the state and to maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government introduced the UCC Bill on February 6, emphasising its importance

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed the government's commitment and said," We are committed to preserving the cultural pride and rich traditions of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand."

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt gratitude for the blessings received from the revered pilgrimage priests.

On February 29, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill (UCC) moved one step closer to becoming law as the bill was sent by Raj Bhavan to the President's office for approval on Thursday.

Earlier on February 24, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill has been implemented in the state after taking into account several factors and that the Bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand.

While speaking to the media in Haridwar on Saturday, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was implemented in the state after taking into account all geographical factors, members of our diverse communities and members of religious organisations. The bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister further said that just as the holy Ganges emerged from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, in the same manner, the UCC bill has also emerged from the state.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government approved the country's most stringent law (ordinance) to provide compensation for the entire loss caused during riots.

He said that the "damage caused to public property during the riots would be compensated by the rioters themselves".

After implementing the country's strictest anti-copying law and passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet passed the Uttarakhand Public (Government) and Recovery of Damage to Private Property (Ordinance) Act 2024 on Monday to stop riots and deal with rioters. (ANI)

