Jaunpur, March 7: A BJP leader, Pramod Yadav, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Thursday. According to reports, Pramod Yadav, a resident of the Bodhapur village located in Sikrara police station area, was shot in broad daylight by motorcycle-borne assailants who had come to meet him on the pretext of giving a wedding invite.

The assailants fired three shots and fled after the incident. The injured leader was immediately rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BJP Leader Pramod Yadav Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Jaunpur, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajay Pal Sharma, said that a team had been deployed to arrest the accused. In 2012, Pramod Yadav had contested the Assembly elections from the Malhani seat but had lost. Further details are awaited in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).