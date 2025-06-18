Sambhal (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A chargesheet was filed on Wednesday against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and 22 others in connection with the violence that broke out near the Shahi Jama Masjid here in November last year, officials said.

However, no evidence was found against Sohail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, who was earlier named in the case.

Sambhal witnessed violence on November 24 last year when clashes took place between locals and the administration over a court-ordered survey of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city, killing four people and injuring several, including 29 police and administration personnel.

The chargesheet was submitted in the MP-MLA court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) at the Chandusi district court complex in connection with FIR number 335/2024 registered at the Kotwali Sambhal police station, a press release issued by Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi said.

The investigation found no involvement of Sohail Iqbal in the incident, leading to his exclusion from the final chargesheet, it said.

The FIR named SP MP Barq, Sohail Iqbal and 700-800 unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the BNS, including provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

As of now, 92 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

On March 25, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) served a notice to Barq at his Delhi residence. He was later questioned for nearly four hours on April 8 at Nakhasa police station by the SIT officials led by Asmoli Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh.

