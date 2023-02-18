Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Harayan police are cooperating with Rajasthan and whosoever is found guilty in the death of two men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district will not be spared.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning. Five persons linked to the Bajrang Dal have been booked in the case by Rajasthan police.

Replying to a question on the incident in Panchkula, Khattar said that they are keeping an eye on the developments.

As it is a matter of Rajasthan, the Haryana police are coordinating with the Rajasthan police in this regard, he said.

Whosoever is found guilty will not be spared, the Haryana chief minister said, adding that there will be no laxity in the matter.

While there is a Congress government in Rajasthan, the BJP is ruling in Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested one of the accused identified as Rinku Saini in connection with the Bhiwani incident.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday sought strict action against those who were involved in the Bhiwani incident.

The police forces of both Rajasthan and Haryana should arrest the guilty and ensure justice in this heinous crime incident, said Hooda.

Meanwhile, members of the Bajrang Dal in Haryana's Bhiwani and other places held protests against the registration of the case against its member Monu Manesar by the Rajasthan Police.

They shouted slogans against the Rajasthan government and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.

