New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has asked all its zones to conduct a special 15-day drive to check the alertness of train crew at red signals, slopes, and in observing speed restrictions and braking techniques, among others.

The ministry has directed officials to launch a drive from July 3 to July 18 to note the causes of Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD), which refers to trains passing a stop signal without authority, may be due to human error.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Resorting to Violence Over Marathi Unacceptable, 'You Can't Be Obstinate About It' (Watch Video).

In the July 2 letter to all zones, it asked the authorities concerned to check the driving practice of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, tower wagon operators and track machine operators, and their ability to control trains on red or yellow signals, at slopes, and at the automatic block system where distance between two signals are within one-and-a-half km.

They also have to check if the crew is meticulously following all speed restrictions, caution orders, braking techniques for different types of loads, road learning of track machine operators and tower wagon operators, along with their competency certificates.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Doctor of Private Hospital Removes 28-Year-Old Man’s Genitals During Biopsy Test Without His Consent in Silchar, Patient Seeks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Intervention.

"Some of the divisions have reported a rise in SPAD cases, after which it was decided to conduct an extensive safety drive of the working of train crew,” a railway official said.

He said, "Zones have to check crews' proper road learning, and that there are no overdue examinations, training or courses. Appropriate competencies of the crew in driving a particular type of train will also be assessed."

Besides, the authorities have to ensure that "LP (loco pilot)/ALP (assistant loco pilot) have understood and acknowledged all circulars timely,” and ALP is keeping one hand on the emergency brake valve when approaching restrictive signal aspects as per the ministry's instructions.

"The loco inspectors have to keep a watch on the use of mobile phones by the crew. They have to ensure that mobile phones are switched off when the crew is working on trains," the official said.

The ministry has suggested counselling of the crew by loco inspectors at the time of signing on and before taking charge of the train for safe working practices.

“It should be ensured that all staff (LP, ALP, Track Machine Operator, Tower Wagon Operator) are covered during this special drive. In this drive, officers of traffic, safety, TRD (for tower wagon), engineering (for track machine) and loco operation department, from assistant scale to selection grade, will be involved," the ministry said.

It added, "Effective action must be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed during the drive. Principal Chief Safety Officer may also critically analyse complete shortcomings to identify systemic deficiency and action taken/planned to be taken should be sent to the board daily by 9 am."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)