New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandating enhanced safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet, the airline on Saturday stated that inspections on nine out of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft had been completed. The remaining 24 aircraft are on track to be inspected within the timeline provided by the civil aviation regulator.

In a post on X, an Air India spokesperson stated that the safety inspections are being conducted as the 787 fleet returns to India, with each aircraft undergoing thorough evaluations before being cleared for its next operation.

The move came following the tragic crash of the London-bound AI171 flight that rammed into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad seconds after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

The DGCA on Friday directed Air India to immediately carry out the additional maintenance actions on its B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices.

"Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator," Air India stated.

Acknowledging potential disruptions, Air India warned that some checks might lead to increased turnaround times and possible delays, particularly on long-haul routes to airports with operating curfews. The airline has also offered e-funds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling for those impacted by the disruptions.

"Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround times and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays...For customers affected by this disruption, refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are being offered to those who opt for it," the airline added.

As per the directive, Air India has been asked to conduct a few one-time checks before the departure of flights from India starting Sunday. The tests include inspection of Fuel Parameter Monitoring and associated system checks; inspection of cabin air compressor and associated systems; Electronic Engine Control System Test; Engine Fuel Driven Actuator-Operational Test and oil system check; serviceability check of Hydraulic system; and Review of Take-off parameters.

Besides, Air India has been asked to introduce 'Flight Control Inspection' in transit inspection till further notice.

Further, power assurance checks must be carried out within two weeks. DGCA has also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to close maintenance actions as soon as possible, based on the review of repetitive snags on B787-8/9 aircraft during the last 15 days.

The regulator told Air India that all the reports of these checks are to be submitted to the DGCA for review.

Earlier on Thursday, the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after takeoff. There were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

