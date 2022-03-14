Chennai Corporation uses drones to spray mosquito larvicide Chennai Corporation uses drones to spray mosquito larvicide in water bodies (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in water bodies, Chennai Corporation is using drones to spray mosquito larvicide.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said that the 15 days of anti-larvae chemical spray project started by the Chennai Corporation has engaged two drones to spray mosquito larvicide in the waterbodies of Chennai every day.

"Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We are using drones to spray anti-larval chemicals in water bodies to control mosquito breeding. 2 drones are used every day to spray approximately 400 litres of chemicals," said Gagandeep. (ANI)

