Amritsar, March 14: A shocking incident has come to light from the city where two bike-borne youths threw acid on a woman lawyer on Sunday. Fortunately, the woman escaped unharmed as she covered her face with her jacket. The woman has identified one man, while the man who was riding the motorcycle is unidentified, said police.

As per the report published by the Tribune, the victim, in her complaint, said that on Saturday she was returning home after meeting a relative along with her brother. When they reached near Mehdipura village, two youths came from behind on a bike and one of them called her name. She recognized the person as Karan. Gurugram Horror: 21-Year-Old Woman Injured in Acid Attack by Cousin, Accused Arrested.

As per the report, as they came near her, the accused sprinkled acid on her face. She immediately covered her face and saved herself. However, the accused fled from the spot. The woman approached the police and filed a complaint. The cops have registered a case under relevant Sections the IPC against the accused duo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).