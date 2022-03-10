New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A former deputy general manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and his wife have been convicted for money laundering and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a Chennai court, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

The additional sessions court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on them, it said.

It convicted Dorai Raj, a former DGM of the FCI, Chennai, and his wife, Sarumathi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The court also ordered for "immediate confiscation" of attached property (land and building) worth Rs 81 lakh of Sarumathi, it said.

The two have been convicted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case was filed after studying a CBI charge sheet that alleged Dorai Raj and other FCI officers received "huge amounts of illegal gratification".

