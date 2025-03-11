Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across eight districts and issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nellai, Pudukkottai, Nagai, Ramanathapuram, and Thiruvarur districts of the state are expected to experience very heavy showers.

Also Read | What Is Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025? Everything You Need to Know About the New Law Set to Be Introduced by Amit Shah.

The Chennai Met said that an orange alert has been issued as there is a possibility of rain ranging from 12 to 20 centimeters in some of these districts.

The districts of Thoothukudi, in particular, have been cautioned due to the risks associated with rising water levels.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Moradabad: Wild Cat Burned Alive by Woman, Her Friends for Crossing Their Path in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Authorities have issued specific advisories for public safety, urging residents living along the banks of the Thamirabarani River--from Kaliavur to Punnakayaal--as well as those in the Koramballam river and anicut areas to avoid going near the water, including swimming or visiting the riverbanks.

Residents in low-lying areas where rainwater may accumulate are also urged to stay safe. Additionally, no fishermen have been advised to venture into the sea, considering the adverse weather conditions.

District Collector Ilam Bhagwat has instructed officials at all levels to closely monitor water bodies, including the Marudhur anicut, Srivaikundam anicut, Koramballam anicut, Upparu Odai, and Uppathu Odai, ensuring that prompt action is taken if necessary.

Meanwhile, visuals show heavy rain lashing several parts of the city as IMD issues orange alert for the region.

Amidst the scorching heat of the past month, a sudden downpour has taken Chennai residents by surprise.

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)