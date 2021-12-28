Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) People should not congregate in public places, including on beaches, to celebrate the eve of new year on December 31 and events in resorts, farmhouses and clubs are also disallowed, Chennai city police said on Tuesday.

Citing the Tamil Nadu government advisory against crowding as coronavirus, including its Omicron strain, may spread, city Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal advised people against crowding to ring in 2022.

People should not gather in public places and should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, a police release issued tonight said.

From 9 PM on December 31, vehicular traffic would be banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots and other beaches.

"People should not celebrate by parking their vehicles on roads near beaches, like Kamarajar Salai, R K Salai, Rajaji Salai and Anna Salai," the police said.

Celebrations that lead to crowding, including people in apartment complexes, are not allowed.

Hotels can function till 11 PM on December 31, the release said referring to government guidelines.

The managements of hotels should ensure two-dose vaccination of its employees.

Authorities in charge of places of worship should monitor and ensure adherence of COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

