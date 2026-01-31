India News | Chhari-Dhandh Bird Sanctuary Added to Ramsar List, Gujarat's Total Reaches Five

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Chhari-Dhandh Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat's Kutch district has been accorded the prestigious Ramsar Site status, marking an important milestone in India's wetland conservation efforts. With this inclusion, the total number of Ramsar wetlands in Gujarat has increased to five, further reinforcing the state's leading role in protecting ecologically significant wetland ecosystems.

Reacting to the development, Gujarat's Minister for Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia, said the recognition highlights the ecological value of the state's wetlands at both the national and global levels. "This is good news not only for Gujarat but for the entire country. Chhari-Dhandh Bird Sanctuary in Kutch has received the Ramsar title and is also a preferred destination for eco-tourism," the minister said.

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He further noted that Gujarat holds a prominent position in India's wetland landscape. "It is a matter of pride for Gujarat that nearly 21 per cent of the country's wetlands are located in the state. With this recognition, Chhari-Dhandh becomes Gujarat's fifth Ramsar site," Modhwadia added.

Prior to the inclusion of Chhari-Dhandh, four wetlands in Gujarat--Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, Thol Bird Sanctuary, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary and Wadhvana Wetland--had already been designated as Ramsar Sites under the international convention.

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Chhari-Dhandh Wetland is situated on the fringes of the arid Banni grasslands and the marshy salt flats of the Rann of Kutch, making it a unique seasonal desert wetland. During the monsoon, the area turns swampy, fed by north-flowing rivers and runoff from surrounding hill ranges, creating a rich and dynamic habitat for a wide range of species.

The sanctuary is widely regarded as a paradise for birdwatchers and ornithologists, drawing thousands of migratory and resident birds during the monsoon and winter months. The wetland supports several endangered and near-threatened species, including the Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork and Indian Skimmer. Large congregations of flamingos, common cranes, painted storks, raptors and spoonbills are also frequently sighted in the area.

Beyond avian diversity, the region supports a range of wildlife species, including chinkara, Indian wolves, caracals, desert cats, and desert foxes, underscoring the ecological richness of the sanctuary and its surrounding landscape.

The Ramsar designation is expected to strengthen conservation initiatives, ensure sustainable management of the wetland and enhance awareness of its ecological importance. Officials believe the recognition will also boost eco-tourism in Kutch, creating opportunities for nature-based tourism while ensuring the protection of fragile wetland ecosystems.

With the addition of Chhari-Dhandh to the Ramsar list, Gujarat continues to consolidate its position as one of India's most important wetland states, contributing significantly to biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)