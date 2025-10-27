Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Surya Shashti Vrat festival 'Chhath Puja' at Chhath Puja Ghat in Khatima and said that Chhat Puja symbolises the rich tradition of Sanatan culture.

He also highlighted the festival's "unique feature", and, as said, people from all backgrounds celebrated it with faith.

While addressing the public, CM Dhami said, "Today's holy festival symbolises the rich tradition of our Sanatan culture, where discipline, penance, and compassion for nature are evident. Chhath Puja is not just a religious ritual but also reflects our core life and cultural values... Our mothers and sisters observe strict fasts during this time... The festival directly showcases Indian culture, with offerings made to both the rising and setting sun, creating a distinctive experience. Its unique feature is that people from all backgrounds celebrate it with faith..."

He further added, "Today, under PM Modi's strong leadership, the richness of Sanatan culture in India is evident worldwide. Inspired by this, our government, guided by PM Modi, is consistently working towards the comprehensive development of Uttarakhand..."

The festival is being celebrated across the country, with devotees gathering at key places, including Assi Ghat in Varanasi, to offer the evening Arghya to the setting Sun on the third day of Chhath.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity and success to people across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique."

"May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" he added.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will conclude with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

