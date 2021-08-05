Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 5 (ANI): One dead and eleven others were injured in an improvised explosion device (IED) blast by Maoists at Ghotiya in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said the incident occurred at around 7:30 am today.

Also Read | 2021 Honda Amaze Bookings Now Open; India Launch Scheduled for August 18, 2021.

"Dantewada police reached the spot to rescue and shift the injured to the hospital," says Dantewada SP.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 65-Year-Old Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in Korba.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)