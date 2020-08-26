Raipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 1,045 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities on Wednesday, which took the case tally in the state to 24,386 and death toll to 229, a health official said.

On the other hand, 413 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the viral infection.

The state now has 10,012 active cases as 14,145 people have been discharged and 229 have died, the official said.

Raipur, the worst-hit district, reported 514 new patients, which took the case tally in the district to 8,632.

The district has witnessed 121 deaths so far.

Other districts where new patients were detected are Durg (112), Raigarh (70), Rajnandgaon (47), Mahasamund (36), Bijapur (28), Bilaspur (24), Bastar (23), Narayanpur (21), Bemetara (20), Surguja (20), Dhamtari (18), Kanker (14), Balod (13) and Balodabazar (13).

Twelve cases each were reported from Janjgir-Champa and Mungeli districts, 11 from Surajpur, nine from Kabirdham, seven each from Kondgaon and Sukma districts, six from Dantewada, three from Balrampur while one case each came from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Jashpur districts, the official said.

Besides, three persons who had arrived from other states have tested positive, he said.

Three coronavirus patients from Raipur district, two from Durg and one each from Bijapur, Kabirdham and Bemetara districts died.

"Two of these patients had died on Wednesday while three had succumbed on Tuesday. Two deaths had taken place on August 24 and another on August 23," said the official.

Chhattisgarh, where infection cases has been reported from all the 28 districts, has recorded over 16,700 cases and 186 deaths in the last one month alone.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 24,386, new cases 1,045, deaths 229, discharged 14,145, active cases 10,012, people tested so far 5,19,678.

