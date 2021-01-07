Raipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Fourteen naxals, two of them carrying rewards of Rs one lakh each on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, police said.

The ultras, who were active in south Bastar region, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials at Kirandul police station.

They were disillusioned with the "hollow Maoist ideology" and were encouraged by the police's `Lon Varratu' (return to home) campaign, officials claimed.

Baman Midiami (35), who was head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, a Maoist front, and militia commander Raju Midiami (30) were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, said district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

Others were active lower-rung cadres, he added.

The surrendered naxals were given immediate aid of Rs 10,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government's rules, the SP said.

`Lon Varratu' means return to your village/home' in the Gondi language.

Under the campaign, Dantewada police has put up posters and banners in the native villages of at least 1,600 Naxals, most of whom are carrying cash rewards on their heads, and appealed them to give up violence.

Since the campaign was launched in June 2020, 240 Naxals have surrendered in the district, SP Pallava said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)