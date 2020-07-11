Raipur, Jul 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh reached 3,897 on Saturday with 91 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Forty-two were discharged, taking the number of such cases to 3,070, while 17 people have died of the infection, leaving the state with 810 active cases, he added.

While 65 new coronavirus cases were detected on Saturday, 26 people tested positive on Friday night, he said.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported from Raipur, 24 from Balodabazar, nine from Bastar, six from Bilaspur, four from Koriya, three each from Surguja and Durg, two each from Korba and Narayanpur and one each from Kanker and Dhamtari, he said.

With 638 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Korba (342), Rajanandgaon (341), Bilaspur (292), Balodabazar (291), Janjgir-Champa (280), Jashpur (190), Durg (189), Balrampur (153), Raigarh (146), Mungeli (123) and Kabirdham (111), the official said.

Raipur has reported over 500 cases in the last one month, while those which have so far reported less than 10 are Dhamtari (9), Sukma (6), Kondagaon (5) and Gaurela-Pendra- Marwahi (3), he said, adding that the infection had spread its footprint in all 28 districts of the state.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,897, new cases 91, deaths 17, discharged 3,070, active cases 810, people tested so far 2,04,932. PTI

