Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended security forces for their 'indomitable courage' and 'dedication' after they successfully eliminated at least 10 Naxals under an operation in Sukma district on Friday morning.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this achievement by the security forces is commendable, as the state government continues its strong fight against Naxalism, adhering to a policy of zero tolerance.

He reaffirmed that ensuring development, peace, and security in the Bastar region remains the top priority of his government.

"Displaying their indomitable courage, the security forces took major action against the Naxalites in Sukma district this morning and killed 10 Naxalites in an encounter. This success achieved by the soldiers is commendable. Our government is fighting strongly against Naxalites by working on the policy of zero tolerance. Ensuring development, peace and security in Bastar is the top priority of our government," posted CM Deo Sai on X.

As many as 10 Naxals were killed in the encounter that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday morning.

Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj shared the development and said, "10 Naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR and several other weapons were recovered. The search operation is underway."

As per an official update at 11.30 am, "10 Naxal bodies have been recovered in the search operation. INSAS, AK-47, SLR and many other weapons have been recovered. The search operation is going on."

"DRG and CRPF forces had left on the intelligence of Naxal members of Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of Sukma district. The encounter between the DRG team and Naxalites is continuing in the forest hills of villages Korajuguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar under the Bhejji police station area of Sukma district," the official update said.

Earlier in the day, IG Sundarraj said that the exchange of fire had been underway since morning and a search operation was ongoing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the progress in combating Naxalism in the state and expressed confidence in making the state 'naxal-free' by March 2026.

The CM said that the state government and the security forces have been working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating the Naxals by 2026.

Earlier, security forces conducted a joint search operation in the jungles of Abujhmad at Kanker in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region after five Naxals were killed in an encounter in the area.

The joint search operation involved personnel of district reserve guards (DRG), special task force (STF), Bastar Fighters and Border Security Force (BSF), officials said. Two jawans were injured in the gunfight that broke out between security forces and Naxals on November 16.

A large cache of weapons was also recovered during the exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the Abujhmadh jungle on the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

