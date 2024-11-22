Mumbai, November 22: The Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 will be declared tomorrow, November 23. As the counting of votes for the Maharashtra elections 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, the MahaYuti is hopeful of retaining the power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is eyeing a strong comeback. The Mahayuti comprises of Shiv Sene faction led by Chief Miniser Eknath Shinde, the Bhartiya Janata Party and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, etc. The MVA has the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress etc. in the camp.

The ongoing election in Maharashtra is taking place in a vastly different political landscape than in 2019. The Shiv Sena and the NCP were then united, and while the former contested the election with the BJP, the latter fought as a Congress ally. The Shiv Sena eventually parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with its arch-rival Congress, a factor blamed for the party’s 2022 split. The NCP split in 2023 as Ajit Pawar parted ways with his uncle Sharad Pawar. In this article, we at LatestLY shed light on the current political landscape and the member parties of both MVA and MahaYuti alliances. Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti, MVA Constituents Drop Different Names.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): History and Member Parties

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra assembly polls. The MVA was born out of the Maharashtra political crisis of 2019. Shiv Sena broke away from the BJP and allied with the NCP and Congress. Currently, the coalition has at least 8 member parties, and they are Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeay), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), etc. Uddhav Thackeray serves as the President of MVA, while Sharad Pawar is its Chairman.

In the Maharashtra assembly election 2024, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 95 seats, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP has put up 86 contenders. The remaining six seats were given to allies. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by Axis My India: Poll Survey Predicts Comfortable Majority For MahaYuti, Check Party Wise Seat and Vote Share Here.

MahaYuti: a Glimpse

MahaYuti, or grand alliance, was formed in 2014. MahaYuti in Maharashtra consists of three major parties: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (2022–Present; SHS), and Nationalist Congress Party. Smaller partners include the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Prahar Janshakti Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, and many others.

In 2019, the alliance suffered a setback when Shiv Sena, owing to internal tensions and disagreements over power sharing, took an exit. However, the alliance was revived once again when Eknath Shinde orchestrated a vertical split in Shiv Sena and joined NDA again with 40 MLAs. Subsequently, MahaYuti formed a government with Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy. A year later, Ajit Pawar, too, ushered a split and joined MahaYuti.

Among the major parties, the BJP is contesting the lion’s share with 149 seats, followed by the Shinde Sena in 81 constituencies and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 59. There's a friendly fight between the Shiv Sena and NCP (AP) on the Mankhurd assembly seat in Mumbai.

For MVA, the Maharashtra Assembly elections are a make-or-break moment, and so far, only one exit poll has given an edge in favour of the alliance. On the other hand, most exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the MahaYuti alliance. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 took place on Wednesday, November 20, while counting of votes for the same is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23, coinciding with the Jharkhand Assembly polls results.

