Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday emphasised the immense potential of the tourism sector in the state, particularly in the Bastar and Surguja regions, and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism to pave the way for development and employment generation.

Speaking to the media, CM Sai stated, "There is immense potential in the tourism sector in Chhattisgarh, especially in Bastar and Surguja... but the biggest hurdle is Naxalism which the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have resolved to eliminate... We are looking at tourism as an industry, that is, the provisions which are being given to the industrial sector will also be given to the tourism sector and a complete roadmap is being prepared for this,"

"In this way, we will be able to provide employment to more people, protect the environment and stop pollution. The government is keeping a close eye on this," he added.

CM Sai also shared data indicating that approximately 77 per cent of the Naxal problem is concentrated in Chhattisgarh, with the remaining 23 per cent spread across neighboring states including Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. "The government is closely monitoring the situation and working on long-term solutions," he added.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister announced that Kedarnath Gupta has officially assumed charge as the Chairman of Chhattisgarh Rajya Sahakari Bank Maryadit (Apex Bank). The swearing-in event witnessed participation from several stakeholders in the cooperative sector.

Earlier, Sai on Tuesday paid tribute to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Girpunje in Raipur, who was killed in a Naxal attack in Sukma's Konta area on June 9. Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, along with others, also attended the ceremony.

ASP Girpunje was killed in an IED blast in Sukma's Konta area. Senior officials and family members paid tribute to him. The ASP had served in Bastar for about 1.5 years and was dedicated to maintaining law and order. (ANI)

