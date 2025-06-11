Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday paid tribute to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Girpunje in Raipur, who was killed in a Naxal attack in Sukma's Konta area on June 9.

Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, along with others, also attended the ceremony.

ASP Girpunje was killed in an IED blast in Sukma's Konta area. Senior officials and family members paid tribute to him. The ASP had served in Bastar for about 1.5 years and was dedicated to maintaining law and order.

"The martyrdom of Akash Rao will not deter us from our mission to eliminate Naxalism. We will continue to work towards peace and development in Bastar," said IG Bastar Sundarraj.

"The news of ASP Akash Rao's martyrdom is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. We pray for his soul and the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," said BJP State President and Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Deo.

The mortal remains of Giripunje reached the Mana Fourth Battalion of Raipur on Tuesday. Family members of Giripunje, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, and Cabinet Minister Laxmi Rajwade also reached the Mana Fourth Battalion.

Police officials and residents also paid tribute to the police personnel.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the IED blast in Sukma district. CM Sai said that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

CM Sai also visited the residence of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje in Raipur on Monday to meet his family members.

"We pay tribute to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje. The Naxals are doing this as they are rattled. His sacrifice will not go in vain. The naxals are taking their last breaths and doing all this in frustration. We condemn this incident. May his family get the strength to bear this loss. Those injured will be brought to Raipur for the best medical treatment," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He added, "A reputed Additional SP has lost his life due to the IED blast that occurred on Monday. This is unfortunate news. ASP Akash Rao Giripunje's sacrifice will not go in vain, and the naxals will have to pay a price for this cowardly act. The naxals will get a befitting reply for this". (ANI)

