New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed key steps to boost sports and healthcare education in Chhattisgarh.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the Bastar Olympics will now be organised as "Khelo India Tribal Games" starting this year. This move is expected to not only bring national-level recognition to the talents of tribal youth but also place Chhattisgarh's rich traditional sports culture on the global map.

CM Sai also proposed the establishment of 220-bed medical and nursing colleges in Raipur and Bilaspur, aimed at enhancing the quality of health education and expanding access to better medical facilities across the state. In response, Union Minister Mandaviya assured that the central government would soon take a positive decision and initiate the process for granting approval.

The Chief Minister further requested the establishment of a regional centre of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Chhattisgarh, along with the development of new stadiums and training centres to strengthen the state's sports infrastructure. Minister Mandaviya assured that approvals for these demands would also be expedited.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to CM, Subodh Singh and Secretary to CM Rahul Bhagat.

Earlier in May, the Chhattisgarh government had received special appreciation for its development model and innovative initiatives at the Chief Minister's conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The highlight of the session was a special presentation on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, two major socio-cultural initiatives. Referring to PM Modi's inspiring call of "Kheloge India, Jeetoge India".

The Chief Minister further said that Chhattisgarh has turned this vision into a grassroots reality through these two initiatives.

He explained that the Bastar Olympics is not merely a sporting event but a social movement that has replaced guns with javelins, arrows, and balls in the hands of the youth. The event saw participation from 1.65 lakh athletes across 32 development blocks in seven districts, conducted over 40 days in three levels - block, district, and division.

The competition featured 11 traditional tribal games, including archery, running, kho-kho, kabaddi, and tug-of-war. Participants were divided into four categories - junior, senior, surrendered Naxals, and differently abled. What stood out was the enthusiastic participation from remote villages, especially by women and people with disabilities. (ANI)

